Rihanna Twerks on A$AP Rocky at Barbados Club

Play video content Video: Rihanna Dances on A$AP Rocky at Barbados Club

Here's Rihanna just twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk, twerking all over A$AP Rocky while partying in her home country of Barbados!

The Grammy winner bent over and got low as she moved up on her man as they celebrated at what appeared to be a nightclub Tuesday night ... A$AP didn't hesitate to join in for some naughty moves, giving RiRi exactly what she was looking for.

It was all fun and games ... Rihanna -- in a colorful dress -- grinned from ear to ear after she threw it back on A$AP.

As we told you, the happy couple is in Barbados to celebrate the annual Crop Over Festival. Rihanna helped close down the festivities Monday in a stunning bedazzled turquoise outfit, which featured a larger-than-life feathered headdress.

Ela faz o carnaval dela! 🤣 Rihanna se joga na multidão e mostra todo seu gingado no “Grand Kadooment Day”, principal evento do tradicional festival Crop Over, em Barbados.



📹: UNelly Moleleki / EntKerwin pic.twitter.com/Yfre8Ff9Q9 @HugoGloss

RiRi was also spotted partying with her brother's band, Aura ... and took the time to throw a Spider-Man themed birthday party for son Riot Rose Mayers, who turned 3 over the weekend.