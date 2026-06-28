A$AP Rocky Shouts Out Son Riot Onstage as Rihanna Watches in Crowd

Rihanna made a rare appearance in Los Angeles Saturday night, stepping out with her son Riot Rose Mayers to support A$AP Rocky during his "Don’t Be Dumb" tour stop at Kia Forum.

The billionaire singer was spotted mothering in the crowd as Rocky hit the stage, with fans quickly realizing she wasn’t alone ... little Riot was right there beside her, taking in the show.

Rihanna with Riot Rose at Rocky’s concert in Los Angeles last night.



“Riot Rose. Hey, son. Daddy loves you, son.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5AfEN8gVSF @gabgonebad

At one point during the performance, Rocky gave a special shoutout to his son from the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Riot adorably waved back at his dad, sending the arena into a collective swoon.

The appearance added a softer contrast to Rocky’s recent onstage headlines, including comments from a previous show where he joked, "Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single ‘cause I would have f'ed the s** out of you if you was pretty."

The remark had already gone viral online, fueling discussion about his typically unfiltered stage presence ... but Saturday night’s moment shifted the spotlight away from him being a player to him being a papa -- with Riot’s wave to his dad stealing the show.