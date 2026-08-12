Don Toliver's Concert Abruptly Cut Short After Man Brings Gun Into Arena

Don Toliver's concert in Texas was abruptly cut short Tuesday night -- after cops say a man tried to smuggle a gun inside the arena, TMZ has learned.

The rapper was towards the end of his set at the Toyota Center in Houston when he suddenly walked off the stage.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The Houston Chronicle reports an announcer speaking into a microphone told everyone to stay in their seats because the concert was not over. But, a short time later, the lights were turned on, and the audience was told to leave the venue.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

A rep for the Houston Police Department tells TMZ ... a 30-year-old man entered the arena Tuesday night and got flagged by a security guard after he went through a metal detector with a handgun.

The spokesperson said the guard contacted a law enforcement officer, who took the man into custody.

HPD says police were then notified and they transported the man to the Harris County Jail.

Sources tell TMZ ... the show ended approximately 10 minutes early and Don already completed the majority of his set.

We're told the decision to end the show a little early was made out of an abundance of caution for Don, fans, and staff.