Cardi B Video Shoot: Photographer Cuffed After Getting Into Beef With Security

Cardi B had some police drama at her video shoot Monday in NYC ... a photog got into it with security ... and found himself in NYPD handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the 70-year-old shutterbug, identified as Steven Sands, disrupted Cardi's music shoot on the streets of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, where the rapper had a permit to film.

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Our sources say Sands bypassed police barriers and ignored orders from Cardi's staff. We're also told Sands failed to comply with police orders to stop acting up, but he refused and was issued a criminal court summons for disorderly conduct.

Video posted to Instagram shows Sands being detained with handcuffs by NYPD officers next to a patrol car, but police say he was later released without being arrested.

Sands, on the other hand, tells TMZ ... he got to the video shoot before Cardi, and a security guard came up to him and read him instructions to control the crowd and media. He said the guard then moved him behind equipment so he couldn't get a good shot of Cardi when she started filming.

As a result, Sands told the guard he wanted to move 10 feet away to an open area, where he could get a perfect shot of the hip hop star.

Play video content Video: Cardi B Shoots Music Video in the Streets of NYC TMZ.com

But, according to Sands, the guard wouldn't allow it, saying Cardi wouldn't want that. Sands fired back, saying, "I don't mean to be rude, but I don't care what Cardi wants."