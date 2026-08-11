Blueface and Chrisean Rock Pulled Over in San Diego for Equipment Violations, Police Say

Blueface and Chrisean Rock were pulled over by police in California over the weekend because of equipment violations, TMZ has learned.

A rep for the San Diego PD tells us ... officers made the traffic stop on a vehicle carrying Blueface, Chrisean and their young son, Chrisean Jr., as they were apparently livestreaming Saturday night. Blueface and the others had just left Blu Temple/Blu Cabana after the rapper had performed at the venue.

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Cops said officers learned that someone in the vehicle was on probation, which, as part of the conditions of the court, required police to search the SUV for contraband. It's unclear who was on probation inside the vehicle.

But police said no contraband was found, and the passengers and driver were eventually released without being arrested.

As we reported ... Blueface and Chrisean apparently livestreamed their brush with the law, and the encounter got tense at times, especially when they and others were briefly placed in handcuffs.