Cardi B Seems to Address Drama Between Maduka Okoye & His Baby Mama

Cardi B is tired of the rumors surrounding her dating life ... and it sounds like she's already over the stories going around about her new man Maduka Okoye and his baby mama Jelicia Westhoff.

In audio obtained by The Neighborhoood Talk, the rapper lamented that speculation spreads anytime she's out with someone.

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You can hear her say ... "Y'all see what happens as soon as I sneeze on somebody?"

Play video content Video: Cardi B Spotted With Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Again in Venice TMZ.com

It sure sounds like she might be talking about the Nigerian soccer star, who she was recently cozying up to in Italy.

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After images surfaced of them together, Jelicia, the goalie's baby mama, put him on blast on social media ... accusing him of cheating on her with both men and women.

Cardi said in the new audio that she's been dealing with "lies and bulls***" about the people she dates since she was 20 years old ... saying that as long as her man has an ex, "this is going to happen."