Don Toliver and Kali Uchis Want Their Baby's Name to Represent Both of Them

Want Best of Both Worlds!!!

Don Toliver will be a proud papa soon and thinks his baby should carry on the family's name ... but which name that'll be is still being figured out.

The Cactus Jack Records crooner tells TMZ Hip Hop he's greatly anticipating the new life he and longtime girlfriend, and fellow artist, Kali Uchis are bringing into the world ... which, judging by his use of pronouns, will be a baby boy. 💙

He and Kali lifted the pregnancy veil a few weeks ago with a video announcement that intertwined both of their childhoods, equally split 50/50.

Don told us that same collaborative effort is going into picking a name -- as they say, teamwork makes the dream work!

They both hit it big in R&B with stage names -- so the possibilities between their legal names and aliases could yield unique results.

No need to rush, they can always adjust the baby's birth certificate if they have second thoughts.

In the meantime, Don's riding high ... just as he did over Grammy weekend, pulling up to Hyde nightclub in WeHo.

He clearly does his own stunts ... making a memorable entrance on the same personalized chopper and "Hard Stone Psycho" from his new “Bandit” music video.