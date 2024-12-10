50 Cent Mocks Jay-Z for Going to 'Mufasa' Premiere with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy

Jay-Z is getting no mercy from 50 Cent, who pounced on the RocNation honcho for stepping out in Hollywood amid the lawsuit claiming he raped a 13-year-old girl.

50 wasted no time trolling ... moments after he saw Jay not only show up at Monday night's premiere for 'Mufasa,' but he happily posed for photos alongside Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, who are both in the 'Lion King' prequel.

In a post he's since deleted, 50 Cent captioned an image of the Carters at the premiere with ... "Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL.”

50's been ripping Jay since the lawsuit dropped on Sunday, accusing him and Diddy of drugging and raping a then-13-year-old back in 2000 at a VMA afterparty -- which they've both strongly denied. Hours after that story broke, 50 hopped on his IG and said, "Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. 😟. I’m just asking for a friend.”

His jab references the fact Jay's RocNation produces and books artists for the Super Bowl Halftime show.

As for the 'Mufasa' premiere ... all eyes were on the event to see if the Carters would attend, coming on the heels of the lawsuit -- but they all showed, including Bey's mom Tina Knowles.