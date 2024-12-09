Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Think Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Is a BS Shakedown

Play video content TMZ.com

G-G-G-Unit rappers Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda aren’t victim-shamers, but they aren’t buying the new allegations being levied against Jay-Z and Diddy -- and have some interesting theories on what they believe the attorney is selling!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with both Yayo and Murda at LAX today and they call the filing -- which claims Jay and Diddy both raped a minor in the presence of an unnamed female celeb -- a total SHAKEDOWN!!!

50 Cent was left speechless for the most part but really seems curious about Jay’s alignment with the NFL in the wake of the allegations.

UM shares Jay’s Brooklyn walk of life and applauds him for standing up for himself ... it's safe to say this topic will come up in his annual Rap-Up freestyle in a couple of weeks.

Murda also speculated that it was Diddy who made the lawsuit happen in order to pass off some of the heat on him but Yayo thinks that’s going too far.

Yayo tells us he believes Buzbee is the reason for the current season and he's not alone in his thinking amongst hip hop peers.

