Lil Uzi Vert Says He's Quitting Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3' and Nicki Minaj Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Uzi Vert says a career change is inevitable ... he's done feeling the pressure of making albums and feels a life of creating women's clothes is his new calling.

Those were Uzi's sentiments when we talked to him at Terminal 27 this week ... just a few months from the last time we spoke to him. Perhaps it was the L.A. rain, but Uzi sounded pretty somber confirming to us that "LUV Is Rage 3" will be his final album.

Uzi says he still loves making music, but has lost his love for the craft. It makes sense ... if you recall, it took tooth and painted nail to get his latest album off the ground.

He tells us construction for his clothing company's home office has already started, but it doesn't sound like his girlfriend JT will be involved in the creative direction -- Uzi says she has her own fashion brand to promote.

If Uzi's really calling it quits, it'll be at the top of his game -- he was part of two colorful No. 1 albums this year -- his own "Pink Tape" and Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" ... and he won't fully retire until they deliver a video for their "Everybody" collab.