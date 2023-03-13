Lil Uzi Vert Says 'Satan' Lyric Not Literal, Didn't Faze Girlfriend JT

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Uzi Vert is telling everyone concerned about his “I make a City Girl believe in Satan" lyrics to take a chill pill ... he's deep into his music craft, and not cozying up to the devil.

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Uzi out in Bev Hills, where he confirmed the track he previewed at Rolling Loud California -- making it go viral -- will be on his upcoming album, "Pink Tape" ... which he promises will drop in a couple of months.

Summer Walker on Lil Uzi Vert saying “I Make A City Girl believe in Satan” on his new song pic.twitter.com/UbH88Ee73a — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) March 7, 2023 @Splashystackss

According to Uzi, he was just metaphorically speaking when he mentioned Satan, and his girlfriend JT didn't blink at the line -- he says she was in the studio when he recorded the track.

His overall point ... they're just lyrics, not real-life beliefs!!!

Play video content 3/8/23 TMZ.com

The song still managed to ruffle feathers in the music community ... 50 Cent's G-Unit soldier Tony Yayo rebuked Uzi's lyrics due to his religious upbringing when we spoke to him last week ... and Summer Walker sent out a stern warning as well.

Uzi says he too has a religious background, but now that he's a grown-up, he doesn't bite his tongue when it comes to delivering his own bars.