Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit Sparks Reactions From 50 Cent, Soulja Boy, Foxy Brown, Meek Mill

Jay-Z is vowing to fight allegations he and Diddy sexually assaulted a minor to the very end ... and several big-name rap stars are reacting over the brewing legal battle!!!

As Jay and attorney Tony Buzbee fire words back and forth, 50 Cent questioned Jay's status as the producer for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show next year ... valid points in today's "cancel culture."

Soulja Boy called big 🧢 on the accusations and argued that celebrities -- especially African Americans -- are being targeted because of their wealth and success.

Jay also outlined himself as a target against Buzbee's tactics and labeled the lawyer "an ambulance chaser."

The Roc Nation mogul is actively looking to have the case dismissed ... a move backed by his longtime associate Meek Mill.

Meek pointed out the case has now spread like wildfire -- meaning it's on everyone's timeline 300 times a day. A rather nefarious ploy, argued Meek, who compared it to radio programming.

Foxy Brown also popped out of the woodwork on IG, reacting with surprised emojis, just as her name became a trending topic on social media.

Jay famously discovered the Brooklyn MC as a teen protégé ahead of her own successful rap career ... and the Internet is suspicious if she's involved in the lawsuit's claims.