Damon Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares Bought by NY State, He Doesn't Care

Damon Dash says he's happy to be finished with the long-running Roc-A-Fella lawsuit ... now that New York state has bought his shares of Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records at an auction this week!!!

The former power music mogul laid out his side of the story in a lengthy blog on his YouTube channel ... he owed NY a whopping $8.7 million in back taxes but now, the Empire State is paid in full!!!

According to Dame, no one barely showed up to court except Jay's lawyers, reps for New York State, and the group who originally sued him ... making an easy decision for everyone.

Dame said he skipped court in order to celebrate his son's birthday but also admitted he had very low stakes in the case ... he claims he hasn't received any royalties from Jay's "Reasonable Doubt" album in 15 years!!!

Remember, the album has subjected to back and forth litigation all year, with Jay's legal team stepping in to warn any hopeful bidders that the copyrights reverted to him in 2031.

Later in his one-man podcast, Dame promised to push through and shared many stories, like the time he invented streaming services.