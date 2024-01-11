Kali Uchis & Don Toliver Expecting 1st Child Together

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are the latest musical couple expecting a bundle of joy -- the R&B stars popped the lid off their baby-making secret with an IG reveal on Thursday.

The soon-to-be parents both shared a heartfelt video that not only chronicled their baby's journey in their womb but also included footage of them both as children.

Kali capped off the vid with a loving message to their newborn ... "Starting our family❤️‍🩹 don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you."

The two began dating in 2020 and are also frequent in-studio collaborators with one another.