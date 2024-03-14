Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Celebrate Birth of 1st Child

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver just welcomed their baby boy into the world ... and they're both ecstatic with the successful delivery.

On Thursday, Kali and Don both posted a montage video and captioned the post with an outpour of positivity ... "you are everything we could have hoped for & more."

They add, "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

We're told the baby was born sometime in February and by the looks of things, he's already getting ingrained in his parents' world.

The video is set to Don's new "Deep in the Water" tune and his son is already modeling the latest cutting-edge fashion in baby merch.

Don told us the last time we spoke with him that he and Kali were aiming to give their child a name that reflected both of them.