Rihanna's BF A$AP Rocky Tells Women at Arizona Concert He'd Bang Them If He Was Single

A$AP Rocky had some 'F***in' Problems' with his crowd Tuesday ... telling them he would want to get freaky between the sheets with some of them -- before he got tied down.

A$AP Rocky praises women in Arizona during his concert:



“Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single cause I would have f**ked the sh*t out of you.” pic.twitter.com/Y93tkYkUAl @PopCrave

The rapper played in Phoenix earlier this week on his "Don't Be Dumb" tour ... seemingly overcome by the energy in the building and looking back on his days as a player.

He said, "Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single ‘cause I would have f***ed the s*** out of you if you was pretty."

The crowd cheered wildly for him ... taking his compliment in stride -- though some Rihanna fans in the comments online weren't so happy with that rapper.

As you know ... the pair have been together since 2019 -- and they share three kids, sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki.

While it doesn't appear RiRi went to this show, she did show her support for A$AP earlier in the tour ... showing up for opening night to support her better half.