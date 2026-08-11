Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Splits From Fiancé Riley Roberts

There's a reason Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't mentioning her fiancé Riley Roberts when she talks about freezing her eggs ... TMZ has confirmed they broke up.

AOC and Riley actually split roughly two years ago, and called off their engagement, according to Puck's Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell ... who was first to report the couple's demise.

Multiple sources on Capitol Hill tell TMZ, it's felt like ages since the pair were seen together publicly. That's not hyperbole ... Riley and AOC were last photographed at 2021's Met Gala.

About a year later, in May 2022, the congresswoman confirmed she and RR were engaged. While we've confirmed they're dunzo, we can't say for certain when the break-up went down.

Play video content Video: AOC Gives Followers a Look at Egg-Freezing Medication and Injection Process Instam/@aoc

As you know ... AOC is freezing her eggs and documenting her journey, which she described as "very daunting". She made zero mention of Riley during her first video about the process.