AOC Says She Won't Go on Jesse Watters' Show Because He Sexualizes Me
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is staying far away from Jesse Watters ... claiming she won't go on his show because he's sexually harassed her on the program before!
The New York congresswoman answered media questions in Washington, D.C. Wednesday ... when a producer for Fox News offered her the chance to appear on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show— Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026 @Acyn
AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show.
FP: That’s not true
AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3
Watch the clip ... AOC turns down the offer flat -- telling the producer Jesse sexually harassed and sexualized her on the network recently, and she won't help boost his ratings.
The Fox producer calls BS ... but, Ocasio-Cortez has receipts -- referencing a specific moment on the Fox show "The Five" when Watters said he thought she "wants to sleep with [Stephen] Miller ... it is so obvious. I’m sorry you can’t have him."
The Five’s Jesse Watters: “I think AOC wants to sleep with [Stephen] Miller… I’m sorry you can’t have him. Miller is the best. I know him well socially. The man is not overcompensating… He is a policy savant. I mean, this guy is confident. He battles CNN with grace and with… pic.twitter.com/ItWETbALok— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 7, 2025 @RedWave_Press
AOC then challenges the Fox producer ... asking him to tell her what he thinks is acceptable to say to a woman -- clearly ready for a fight.
Of course, Jesse's known for his controversial comments ... remember, just months ago, he encouraged the United States to bomb or gas the United Nations after the Trump escalator debacle and once called out former Second Mister Doug Emhoff for going to the grocery store with his wife, ex-Veep Kamala Harris.
We've reached out to Jesse about AOC's sharp rebuke ... so far, no word back.