AOC Says She Won't Go on Jesse Watters' Show Because He Sexualizes Me

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is staying far away from Jesse Watters ... claiming she won't go on his show because he's sexually harassed her on the program before!

The New York congresswoman answered media questions in Washington, D.C. Wednesday ... when a producer for Fox News offered her the chance to appear on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show



AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show.



FP: That’s not true



AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026 @Acyn

Watch the clip ... AOC turns down the offer flat -- telling the producer Jesse sexually harassed and sexualized her on the network recently, and she won't help boost his ratings.

The Fox producer calls BS ... but, Ocasio-Cortez has receipts -- referencing a specific moment on the Fox show "The Five" when Watters said he thought she "wants to sleep with [Stephen] Miller ... it is so obvious. I’m sorry you can’t have him."

The Five’s Jesse Watters: “I think AOC wants to sleep with [Stephen] Miller… I’m sorry you can’t have him. Miller is the best. I know him well socially. The man is not overcompensating… He is a policy savant. I mean, this guy is confident. He battles CNN with grace and with… pic.twitter.com/ItWETbALok — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 7, 2025 @RedWave_Press

AOC then challenges the Fox producer ... asking him to tell her what he thinks is acceptable to say to a woman -- clearly ready for a fight.

