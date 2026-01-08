Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

AOC Says She Won't Go on Jesse Watters' Show Because He Sexualizes Me

By TMZ Staff
Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is staying far away from Jesse Watters ... claiming she won't go on his show because he's sexually harassed her on the program before!

The New York congresswoman answered media questions in Washington, D.C. Wednesday ... when a producer for Fox News offered her the chance to appear on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Watch the clip ... AOC turns down the offer flat -- telling the producer Jesse sexually harassed and sexualized her on the network recently, and she won't help boost his ratings.

The Fox producer calls BS ... but, Ocasio-Cortez has receipts -- referencing a specific moment on the Fox show "The Five" when Watters said he thought she "wants to sleep with [Stephen] Miller ... it is so obvious. I’m sorry you can’t have him."

AOC then challenges the Fox producer ... asking him to tell her what he thinks is acceptable to say to a woman -- clearly ready for a fight.

092425_jesse_watters_bomb_UN_kal 9/24/25
WE NEED TO DESTROY IT
Fox News

Of course, Jesse's known for his controversial comments ... remember, just months ago, he encouraged the United States to bomb or gas the United Nations after the Trump escalator debacle and once called out former Second Mister Doug Emhoff for going to the grocery store with his wife, ex-Veep Kamala Harris.

We've reached out to Jesse about AOC's sharp rebuke ... so far, no word back.

