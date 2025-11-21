Betting Site Sets Odds for Celebs in Epstein Files, Check the List

Tom Hanks, Oprah, and Stephen Hawking ... what do these three have in common? They’ve all landed on an online betting board listing celebs people expect will show up in the Jeffrey Epstein Files.

Polymarket -- billed as the world’s biggest prediction market -- is taking bets on who might have alleged connections to Epstein's trafficking activity or financial web ... and the lineup is extensive.

The name currently at the top is former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak ... sitting at a whopping 65% chance. "Forrest Gump" star Tom lands in fifth place on the monstrous leaderboard, with David Koch, David Copperfield, and Ellen DeGeneres rounding out the oh-no-thanks top 5 spots.

Oprah’s not too far behind either -- she’s sitting alongside other familiar TV heavyweights like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

People aren’t exactly putting their faith in the politicians either -- former UK PM Tony Blair made the list, and so did former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Even AOC’s in the mix ... though bettors are only giving her a tiny 3% chance. If you're wondering, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are on the "resolved" list ... as we've already seen their names in Epstein material that's been released.

It’s an interesting and seriously wide-ranging list -- even tossing in imprisoned Diddy and the late Michael Jackson.