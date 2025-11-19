Donald Trump Says He Signed Bill to Release Epstein Files

Donald Trump has signed the bill to require the Justice Department to release all unclassified records relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after the bill was put on the House floor Tuesday for a full vote, and it passed 427 to 1 -- sending it to the Senate, which agreed unanimously to approve it Tuesday afternoon and send it to Trump's desk

Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie sponsored the bill with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna ... and Massie has called on Trump to release the files himself. Remember, Trump could have immediately ordered the release of the Epstein Files at any time ... without a House or Senate vote.

President Trump recently did an about-face on the Epstein Files -- on Friday he said Republicans would be "soft and foolish" to vote for releasing the documents ... but he reversed course by Sunday night and said House Republicans should back the bill, promising he would sign it if it reached his desk.

Trump says he has nothing to hide and that Democrats were the ones in bed with Epstein ... but Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, claims Republicans' names are being scrubbed from the files and that's why the GOP are suddenly on board with a release.