Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Says 'Bubba' From Trump Email Isn't Bill Clinton

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein's brother, is clarifying remarks he made about photos of Donald Trump "blowing Bubba" in a released email, saying they had nothing to do with Bill Clinton.

He told The Advocate, “The reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton."

He went on to describe the infamous "Bubba" as “a private individual who is not a public figure."

Furthermore, Mark told the outlet the attention surrounding the emails is unwarranted, as "they were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks.”

Regardless, House Republican leaders are reportedly planning to vote on legislating the full release of the Justice Department's files on Jeffrey, according to CBS.

On Harvey Levin's "2 Angry Men" podcast with Mark Geragos, the co-hosts suggested Trump is ruining his legacy with his reluctance to release the files. They -- like many people -- think his resistance makes it look like POTUS has something to hide.