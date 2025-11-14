Jeffrey Epstein Asked If He Has 'Egg-Shaped Penis' in Resurfaced Clip

Play video content

Jeffrey Epstein has been the talk of the nation all week since his sordid emails were released -- one referencing President Trump spending time with a "girl" -- and now a resurfaced clip shows Epstein getting grilled by a lawyer about his oval-shaped penis as part of a civil lawsuit filed by his underage accusers.

If you've never seen it, the video comes from a 2009 deposition in which Epstein was facing several lawsuits from victims who claimed they were sexually abused as minors by Epstein after he struck a controversial plea deal with prosecutors in Florida.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor, and was handed an 18-month sentence in a low-security Florida prison along with a work-release gig. The deal, which Epstein cut with federal prosecutors, violated the Crime Victims' Rights Act because Epstein's victims were never given a heads-up about it.

During the 2009 deposition, the plaintiffs attorney opened up his line of questioning with a NSFW anatomy lesson -- shocking the sh*t out of ol' Epstein.

Check out the video ... Epstein rips off his spectacles after being slapped across the face with the "egg-shaped penis" question. In fact, he looks totally incredulous as any guy in his position would.

Epstein's attorney quickly jumps in to object, claiming the question is only meant to embarrass Epstein before warning the other lawyer not to ask another one like it again.

But the attorney blows off the request and asks Epstein an even more personal question. We won't ruin it for you ... you'll have to watch it yourself to see how it all ends.

Meanwhile, it's been all Epstein all week, especially in Washington, D.C. Newly sworn-in Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva has promised to vote to release the Epstein files -- but Trump and his associates are reportedly making calls to Republicans in an attempt to sway them to change their votes and stop their release.

