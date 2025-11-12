Rep. Melanie Stansbury Accuses White House of Covering Up Epstein Files

Play video content TMZ.com

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury says it's clear the White House is trying to cover up Donald Trump's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein ... pointing to a specific eyebrow-raising email as evidence.

We caught up with the Democratic representative from New Mexico on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, we asked her about the emails from Epstein Democrats released Wednesday morning -- including several that mention the 47th President of the United States.

Representative Stansbury says she thinks one particular email -- allegedly sent to Ghislaine Maxwell -- reads, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [VICTIM REDACTED] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there" -- is especially damning ... since it begs a ton of questions.

For example, Stansbury asks what Trump would have to "bark" about, and why the police would be involved ... and especially why he allegedly spent hours with a sex trafficking victim -- Virginia Giuffre -- who the White House says is the redacted name in the email.

Stansbury says the White House is straight-up involved in a cover-up ... claiming she and her colleagues have heard officials are trying to threaten Republicans to remove their signatures from the discharge petition for all the Epstein documents ... which is expected to pass after Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva is sworn in, which is scheduled for later today.

While it will take some time for the documents to be released, Stansbury says it's clear the Trump admin's desperate to keep everything under lock and key.