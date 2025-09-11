Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says GOP Colluding With Trump In Epstein Cover Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Melanie Stansbury says President Trump and top Republicans are working together to prevent the public from getting to the bottom of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The Congresswoman from New Mexico joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked her about the Trump references in the Epstein birthday book that was just released by Congress.

Stansbury, a Democrat, says Trump has known what Epstein's been about for decades ... and she says the President is now working to prevent the full release of all the Epstein files.

She says cover ups are just as bad as the actual crimes ... and she says the Epstein case goes way deeper than sex trafficking.

Stansbury sits on the House Oversight Committee that's been releasing Epstein-related documents ... but they are often redacted, and she says she wants people to see the unredacted versions.

And, get this ... Stansbury says Republicans James Comer and Mike Johnson are actively colluding with the Trump White House to prevent further investigation into Epstein.

We asked Stansbury if the committee is going to subpoena Trump and she says Trump and his Republican allies are creating an elaborate smokescreen where they're telling Americans they're investigating Epstein ... but behind closed doors she says they're running cover for Trump.

For his part, Trump has denied crafting the letter bearing his name and apparent signature in the Epstein birthday book.