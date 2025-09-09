Jeffrey Epstein's 50th Birthday Book Contains Drawings of Underage Girls

If you need more evidence Jeffrey Epstein was one sick pup ... then look no further than his 50th birthday book — which features drawings of his favorite subject — underage girls!

Congress, as you know, obtained a copy of ol' Jeffrey's Bday book and released it publicly Monday, showing artwork from an unidentified artist (or pervert!) that will surely gross some people out.

One drawing depicts a man handing multi-colored balloons to a group of pig-tailed girls with "1983" scribbled at the bottom. It's not exactly clear if the guy is Epstein because he has a full head of dark hair instead of his famous salt and pepper look. However, Epstein was just 30 in 1983, so he probably wasn't graying much yet.

Another caricature shows a naked man — likely Epstein — lying on his back on a massage table getting a rub down from young women wearing just bikini bottoms. The sketch appears to show "Epstein Island" in the background with "2003" written below it.

What's more, Epstein's birthday book contains a photo of a very well-endowed zebra humping another zebra from behind. Why that pic is featured is anyone's guess, but, after all, it is Epstein, so not that shocking.

As we previously reported ... the birthday book seemingly includes an entry by President Trump, who allegedly wrote a typewritten letter with a sketch of a naked woman with breasts and signed it "Donald" using squiggly lines that looked like female pubic hair.

Of course, Trump categorically denied he ever wrote the letter, calling it fake news. He even filed a $10 billion defamation suit against the Wall Street Journal after the paper first published the story about the birthday book in July.

The WSJ claimed the book was created by Epstein's longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after she was convicted of sex trafficking girls for Epstein.