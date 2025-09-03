Virginia Giuffre's Brother Says Lawmakers Who Oppose Epstein Files Release Stand With Abusers

Play video content CNN

Virginia Giuffre's brother is drawing a clear line in the sand as members of Congress try to force a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files ... he says anyone who opposes the effort is on the side of rich and powerful abusers.

Sky Roberts made an emotional plea to lawmakers Wednesday during a press conference on Capitol Hill, where Epstein survivors called on Congress to make the files public.

Sky's sister Virginia is the most famous victim of Epstein's sex-trafficking ring ... and she died in April at 41 in what police in Australia said was suicide, though her family doubts she took her own life.

Virginia claimed she was just 16 years old when Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida into Epstein's sex trafficking ring ... and she claimed she was forced to have sex with Epstein and Prince Andrew, among others.

Virginia's brother says any lawmaker who tries to block the release of the Epstein files needs to look Americans in the eye and explain why ... and Sky says they would be on the wrong side of history.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna are trying to force a vote to compel the Justice Department to release all the Epstein case files ... and they need at least half of the House to sign on.

