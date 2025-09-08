Epstein Birthday Book Jokes About Selling 'Fully Depreciated" Woman To Trump

Congress has a copy of the birthday book Jeffrey Epstein allegedly received for his 50th birthday, and they're releasing the entries ... and there's another reference to Donald Trump.

One letter, obtained by TMZ, is reportedly from businessman and longtime Mar-a-Lago member Joel Pashcow, and he jokes about Epstein selling a "fully depreciated" woman to Trump for $22,500.

The letter featured an image of Epstein, two other men and a woman holding an oversized check. The photo makes it look like Trump gave Epstein a posterboard-sized check for $22,500. The woman's face in the photo is redacted and a woman's name in the letter is also redacted.

A handwritten caption beneath the image reads, "Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women sells 'fully depreciated' [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early 'people skills' too. Even though I handled the deal I didn't get any of the money or the girl!"

As we reported ... the birthday book also features an alleged entry from Trump.

The alleged Trump letter features several lines of typewritten text, a drawing of a naked woman showing breasts, and the name "Donald" signed squiggly, as if it were pubic hair on the woman.

Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret."