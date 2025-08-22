Ghislaine Maxwell Doesn't Believe Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Play video content Department of Justice

Ghislaine Maxwell is among the scores of people who think there's no way in hell her former boss Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail ... and she has a theory who may have done it.

Here's the deal ... on Friday, the Justice Department released a transcript of the interview Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche recently conducted with Maxwell ... and she's straight-up asked her opinion on his 2019 death.

Maxwell says she does not buy the official manner of death as suicide ... but she also says he was not killed to keep quiet about his powerful friends -- and the dirt the accused child sex trafficker may have had on them.

If the political financier was indeed murdered ... Maxwell told Blanche it was done by another inmate -- and, that she learned from her time in the joint it does not take much to bribe for a hit. She didn't speculate as to a possible motive.

Calling the conspiracy "ludicrous" that, essentially, the deep state or illuminati had him killed ... Maxwell said if that was true, they would have gotten to him sooner ... and on the outside.

As you know ... Maxwell was recently transferred to a much cushier prison in Texas after her conviction of conspiracy to sexually abuse minors ... and interviewed after the FBI again affirmed Epstein killed himself inside a federal jail cell -- and the so-called Epstein files did not exist.

