Jeffrey Epstein Was Killed in Prison, Brother Mark Says

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, is calling bull on the story his brother committed suicide back in 2019 while jailed in New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center ... insinuating his cause of death was homicide.

Check out his Monday interview on "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" -- he says while he at first "had no reason to doubt" his brother ended his own life, his mind immediately changed when he spoke to forensic pathologists in his case.

Mark claims both pathologists came up to him following the autopsy and said they "couldn't call it a suicide because it looked too much like a homicide."

He finds it suspicious that both people conducting the autopsy hesitated labeling Jeffrey's death as a suicide ... but that nothing of that sort is noted on any federal documents he's viewed.

Mark also doesn't understand why his late brother would kill himself before finding out if he was going to be offered bail, allowing him to take refuge in his home.

He warns that "every American citizen should be concerned," adding ... "Here you have an American citizen who was killed in prison under federal protection -- that should disturb everybody."

As you know ... the manner of the convicted sex offender's death has been widely debated since he was found dead in his jail cell. The Department of Justice's official report says he hanged himself from the top bunk with an orange cloth -- not long after he had previously attempted to end his life.

The circumstances surrounding his death have once again sparked debate in recent months as the public urges the federal government to release more Epstein documents related to the case -- including the alleged "list" of his clients in existence.

The US Department of Justice recently released approximately 11 hours of surveillance footage showing the outside of Jeffrey's Manhattan jail cell -- allegedly including the period during which he died -- to show no one entered his cell.

But, a report claimed the video was edited ... leading to even more accusations that the DOJ covered up his murder. Even our own Harvey Levin covered the possible splicing on our "2 Angry Men" podcast.