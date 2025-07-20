Ghislaine Maxwell Must Abide by Strict Release Conditions After Serving Her Prison Term

With the “Epstein Files” all the rage right now, Ghislaine Maxwell has been thrust back into the spotlight as she wages a legal battle to win her freedom from prison, but what awaits her on the outside is federal oversight that will keep her every move under a microscope.

TMZ did some digging and unearthed Maxwell’s 5-year post-conviction supervised release conditions after she completes her 20-year sentence unless she gets out of prison early on her appeal, in which she claims she did not receive a fair trial.

Winning on appeal, though, is always an uphill battle for any defendant, let alone one like Maxwell, who's connected to Epstein – arguably the most reviled criminal in U.S. history. As you probably know, Maxwell was Epstein's longtime girlfriend and associate.

The more likely scenario is that Maxwell serves out her sentence before getting released. When she finally does, Maxwell will have to participate in a sex-offense evaluation, outpatient sex offender treatment and/or an outpatient mental health program, while also submitting to polygraph tests, according to federal court documents detailing her supervised release.

The records also state Maxwell must not access websites, chatrooms and social networking sites, particularly those belonging to anyone under 18, unless she receives prior approval from the feds. She must also have no deliberate contact with those under 18, and she must stay 100 feet away from schoolyards, playgrounds, and arcades.

What’s more, Maxwell must not view or download adult porn … the court docs say … that is, unless her treatment provider gives her the green light. Fat chance of that.

In addition, Maxwell must stay far, far away from her victims, according to the docs, and that includes any physical, visual, written, or phone contact with them. There are a bunch more rules Maxwell must adhere to … but you get the point. She'll be under a lot of scrutiny and for good reason.

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty at her federal trial for conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking conspiracy.

