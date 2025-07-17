WSJ: Trump Wrote Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Note with Naked Lady Sketch, Trump Threatens to Sue

President Trump is fired up over a Wall Street Journal report claiming he wrote a note celebrating Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, and it included a racy drawing of a naked woman ... but Trump is already threatening to sue.

The bombshell WSJ report dropped Thursday evening, saying Ghislaine Maxwell got a bunch of Epstein's pals to write personal letters to him in 2003, as he was turning 50, and organized them into a book to give him as a gift. One of those friends was Donald Trump, according to the Journal.

The report says Trump's note had several lines of typewritten text, but also a drawing of a naked woman ... showing breasts, and the name "Donald" signed squiggly, as if it were pubic hair on the woman.

The letter reportedly ends with ... "Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret."

The President is fuming over the alleged letter, which was not shown in the WSJ report, and says, "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It's not my words."

In a Truth Social Post, Trump called the report "false, malicious, and defamatory." He's also vowing to sue the Wall Street Journal and its parent company, News Corp.

Although the Journal did not publish the alleged letter, the report says they "reviewed" Trump's letter, and others assembled for Epstein's birthday. It says the other letters were also pretty racy.

Epstein would be arrested 3 years later in Florida for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

The President's relationship with Epstein has been under a microscope this week, as Trump has repeatedly urged the media and even his own MAGA supporters to shut up about the Epstein files ... which the Dept. of Justice said last week does not contain a client list of rich and powerful people connected to Epstein.

Play video content Fox News

That isn't sitting well with many members of Congress -- Democrat and Republican -- who've urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and the President to release the file to the public.