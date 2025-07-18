Tulsi Gabbard Threatens Obama Admin With Criminal Referrals Over ‘Treasonous Conspiracy'

Maurene Comey wasn’t the only Comey who had a bad week … her father James Comey might face criminal prosecution in connection with the 2016 Russia gate scandal.

Here's the deal ... on Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bombshell report alleging the Obama administration manipulated intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people.



No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.



We… pic.twitter.com/KJ7qrmMv0k — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025 @DNIGabbard

Gabbard was spitting fire in her statement ... accusing former Obama officials of engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” -- adding that her office was turning over evidence to the DOJ for possible criminal referrals.

She's name-checking some guys who were at the highest reaches of government at the time ... include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director Comey.

Gabbard said in a statement that she was forwarding the vast amount of records collected to the DOJ “to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

A whole bunch of people got up in arms online ... and, they got #arrestObama trending on X -- not the first time that's been called for by internet trolls, to be fair.

The update was met with skepticism by others ... since it's coming at the same time as the Trump Admin is getting skewered for its handling of the alleged Epstein files.

As for Maurene ... she's outside the federal government looking in at this point -- 'cause the Justice Department let her go after she and her cohorts weren't able to get a jury to convict Diddy on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.