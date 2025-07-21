Alan Dershowitz Says Feds Should Cut Deal With Ghislaine Maxwell For Epstein Info

Play video content TMZ.com

Alan Dershowitz is calling on the feds to cut a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell and release her from prison ... in exchange for spilling secrets on the dealings of Jeffrey Epstein.

The famed defense attorney joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked him about his crusade to get Ghislaine sprung from a federal penitentiary.

Ghislaine was Epstein's one-time girlfriend and co-conspirator and she's doing hard time after being convicted of aiding Epstein in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minors over the course of a decade.

Alan used to represent Epstein ... and now that the DOJ and FBI say the disgraced financier did not keep a "client list" of powerful people he could have supposedly blackmailed, Alan says Ghislaine should be called to testify before Congress and tell the public who Epstein was dealing with.

After all, Alan says Ghislaine knows every last detail about Epstein ... and he thinks she would be willing to squeal if she gets an early prison release.

Plus, Alan says Ghislaine would be able to tell Congress who was falsely accused in the Epstein case.

Ghislaine's been seeking a presidential pardon, but the White House says that ain't happening ... and it sounds like she's considering other ways to bargain for her freedom.