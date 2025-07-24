Ghislaine Maxwell Prepping 'New Evidence' Ahead of Meeting With Feds, Brother Claims

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly preparing "new evidence" to present during her upcoming meeting with the federal government this week.

As you know, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it plans to meet with Maxwell to hear what she has to say that could help the government track down abusers connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's criminal enterprise.

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, told The New York Post via email that she "will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome."

Her highly anticipated tell-all with the feds is happening today, according to reports. News broke that she was subpoenaed by a U.S. Congressional committee Wednesday over questions about the infamous Epstein Files.

As you may recall, Epstein's former close associate and ex-girlfriend never testified during her 2021 sex-trafficking trial, which landed her a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting women -- and minors -- for Epstein and others to sexually abuse.

She is thought to have knowledge of a wide range of information about Epstein and his social -- and sexual -- engagements, including who he included, and where and when they took place.

Epstein kept his lips shut regarding his entanglements and killed himself at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 as he awaited his trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Interest surrounding his alleged "list" of clients has been growing as the entire investigation and the current administration's handling of it has been publicly scrutinized.

One of the top folks on people's minds? Donald Trump -- who has told people interested in the so-called list to quit whining about it.

A resurfaced video of Epstein pleading the Fifth about his connection to the prez hasn't helped public interest.

You can watch the clip here -- during the 2010 deposition, Epstein confirms he has socialized with Trump, but refuses to say if he and Trump were ever together in the presence of female minors.