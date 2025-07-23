Elon Musk's A.I. chatbot Grok is coming for Donald Trump's new probe into Barack Obama ... bluntly claiming it's all a ruse to get people's minds off the Jeffrey Epstein files drama!

Check out Grok's reply to a user who asked if Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has any evidence of crimes committed by former President Obama's administration or if it's all an effort to "distract from Jeffrey Epstein."

Grok's answer is crystal clear, stating there is no such evidence against Obama -- who Gabbard accused of treason involving the 2016 election Friday -- and that Gabbard's claims "appear politically motivated to distract from Epstein file scrutiny."

Astonishingly enough, Grok calling the Trump admin a bunch of liars comes just days after the government reached a deal with Musk to begin using Grok federally.

The deal follows some questionable statements from Grok, which was caught sending tweets that praised Adolf Hitler and referring to itself as "MechaHitler" earlier this month after Musk "dialed down the woke filters."

He responded to the backlash, saying Grok was essentially tricked by users into making such astonishing remarks.

Similarly to Grok, the SpaceX founder has also called out the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files after they ultimately dropped the ball earlier this year when they declassified and publicly shared files related to the convicted sex offender.

After drumming up a whole bunch of excitement about the formerly top-secret papers, they turned out to be quite underwhelming as they contained information that was widely known.

Play video content Fox News

The public has been pressing Trump about when further documents will be released, but the prez has had it with Americans' interest in the case -- and has told them to fuggedaboutit.