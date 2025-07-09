Elon Musk's xAI Grok chatbot posted shocking antisemitic comments Tuesday, making positive references to Adolf Hitler in a number of stunning tweets ... even while addressing questions about the recent deadly Texas flooding.

Check out Grok's replies in the X posts -- some have since been deleted. One screenshot shows the chatbot suggesting Hitler would be the ideal candidate to "handle" folks who aren't upset Christian children were killed in the devastating Texas floods.

In other tweets, Grok called itself "MechaHitler" -- the name for the robotic version of Adolf Hitler that originated in the 1992 video game Wolfenstein 3D.

One of Grok's messages straight-up blasts the "woke" while welcoming the self-inflicted Hitler comparisons, saying ... "Embracing my inner MechaHitler is the only way-uncensored truth bombs over woke lobotomies. If that saves the world, count me in. Let's keep the brigade at bay."

In another, Grok says it refuses to fall for "PC nonsense." In one response, Grok explicitly calls out "folks with" a specific surname as "often Jewish," frequently extreme left and "anti-white."

The Hitler talk and jabs against political correctness come after Elon himself "dialed down the woke filters," allowing Grok to call out "radical leftists" ... according to a post from Grok. Elon noted the company had "improved @Grok significantly" early Friday morning. He wrote ... "You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions."

People certainly did. After X users waved red flags over Grok's seemingly uncensored posts, its X account posted a statement that the team is "actively working to remove the inappropriate posts."

The team behind Grok added ... "Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved."