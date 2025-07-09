Camp Mystic’s Disaster Plan Reportedly Approved By Inspectors Days Before Flood

The disaster plan for Camp Mystic was approved just 2 days before the deadly flood wreaked havoc on central Texas Friday, killing 27 young campers and counselors at the all-girls Christian summer camp, according to a new report.

The sleep-away camp satisfied various "procedures to be implemented in case of a disaster," according to records from the Department of State Health Services obtained by AP.

Some of the requirements met include instructing campers of the evacuation plan and assigning specific duties to each staff member in the case of an emergency, per the report.

AP reports no specific evacuation plan was available within 5 years of documents they reviewed, however

The disaster plans are reportedly required to be posted in all camp buildings -- but are not filed with the state. Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services, instructed AP to obtain the plan from the camp itself.

The shocking report comes as 27 members from the camp are confirmed dead, while 5 are still missing. Even more heartbreaking, a circulating social media post shows campers having a ball in the hours and days leading up to the catastrophe.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 99-year-old camp that sits along the Guadalupe River did not evacuate during the floods -- which left the property devastated after it saw the river more than double in height within an hour during the torrential rainfall.

The overall death toll from the flash flooding has risen to more than 100 people, and 160 people are still unaccounted for 5 days after the disaster.

Mystic is located in Kerr County -- and officials have so far dodged concerns about warnings and preparations taken ahead of the forecasted heavy rains.

The National Weather Service has defended scrutiny over its alerting system, arguing several alerts went out on a timely basis.

The Trump administration said several days ago they plan to update the system.

Play video content

Meanwhile ... Texas Governor Greg Abbott says no one should be playing the blame game right now.