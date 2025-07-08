Texas Governor Greg Abbott Says Blame Game Is for Losers After Flooding

Play video content

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the blame game is for losers ... and there will be no finger pointing involving the deadly floods in his state ... he says if winning football teams don't throw people under the bus, neither should Texans.

Abbott went with a pigskin analogy Tuesday in response to a question about who was to blame for flash floods that have killed at least 109 people in Central Texas.

The Governor says every inch of the Lone Star State loves their football -- high school, college or NFL -- and Texans should take a cue from their favorite teams and not resort to blaming others when things go wrong.

Abbott says every football team makes mistakes ... but what separates the winners from the losers is how they react to failure ... and no good team ever tried to point out who was to blame.

The Governor also says "blame" is "the word choice of losers."