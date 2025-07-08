New Video Shows Camp Mystic Girls Having Fun Hours Before Deadly Flood

Camps Mystic campers and counselors were having a blast in the hours and days leading up to the deadly Texas floods — and seemingly in the dark their lives were in grave danger, according to new video.

Camp Mystic survivor, nurse Devon Paige, uploaded the video to TikTok showing the campers and staff at the private Christian summer camp for girls posing for smiling pics, enjoying outdoor activities and eating together in the dining hall.

Paige filmed the footage — which also includes a snapshot of her happy birthday cake — from June 28 to July 3, just hours before the catastrophic floods hit Kerr County, Texas.

Texas officials say water levels in the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet after a strong storm rolled in, sweeping away many of Camp Mystic's girls and counselors.

Officials say at least 27 victims from the camp died and 10 remain unaccounted for as search parties continue to look for survivors. In addition ... the death toll from the floods has already reached over 100 and counting.