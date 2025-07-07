Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Mourns 9-Year-Old Relative Who Died in Texas Floods

My Heart Aches For Relative Who Died In TX Flood

Gracie Hunt is mourning her 9-year-old relative who was among the victims in the deadly Central Texas floods ... and she's getting religious.

The daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says she's praying for Texas and wonders why "the world can hold both so much beauty and so much pain."

Janie Hunt -- the great-granddaughter of William Herbert Hunt -- was attending Camp Mystic near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County on Saturday when a sudden rise in water took her life and many others.

Gracie asks ... "How can the same God who created the stars and set the planets in motion allow such deep suffering?"

She adds ... "My heart aches for our extended family and friends who lost daughters -- for every life lost and every family shattered by the floods in Texas."

Gracie says she doesn't have "easy answers ... but I do know this: following Jesus doesn’t spare us from pain -- but it means we never face it alone."