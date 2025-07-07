NBA, Texas Teams Donating Over $2 Million To Flood Victims

The NBA and its Texas-based teams are joining forces to donate more than $2 million to help those affected by the devastating floods in the area that have left at least 95 dead, the league announced Monday.

"The NBA family is heartbroken by the loss of life and the devastation caused by the flooding across the Texas Hill Country," the Association said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders and volunteers."

"Amid so much sorrow, we are inspired by the strength of the Texas community as it comes together during this incredibly difficult time," the league added.

That said, the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and the NBPA are teaming up for an assist of more than $2 million to the relief fund.

The NFL is also doing its part -- the league's foundation, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Houston Texans are contributing $1.5 million.

Over in MLB, the Houston Astros pledged $1 million to relief efforts in Central Texas.

The flash flood -- caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Barry -- began on July 4, causing the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in 45 minutes.