Machine Gun Kelly Escorted Off Stage After Bad Weather Ends Michigan Concert Early, Video Shows

Play video content Video: Machine Gun Kelly Forced to End Michigan Show Early Due to Severe Weather Conditions TMZ.com

Machine Gun Kelly's Tuesday night concert in Michigan was a washout due to bad weather -- and it ultimately got canceled halfway through his performance!

The singer hit the stage at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre near Detroit -- and cranked out about 4 songs before the rain and thunder rolled in.

We're told security ushered MGK off stage for his own safety and told the packed crowd to shelter in place under the amphitheater's large overhang or in their cars parked nearby.

Our sources say MGK returned to the stage minutes later when the storm subsided, and he started playing music again. But then the rain and thunder returned, and the concert was shut down by the venue.

Check out the video above, obtained by TMZ, showing MGK sitting at the edge of the stage with his acoustic guitar when security walks up and escorts him away. The crowd seems totally bummed that MGK couldn't finish his set.

And MGK wasn't happy about it either, posting a message on Instagram stories, saying he was shocked that a storm stopped his show and that it was a first for him. He said he fought with the venue to keep playing, but he didn't have the power to override their decision.