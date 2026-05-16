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Megan Fox Says She Craves Destructive Things, Posts Sexy Pics on 40th Bday

Megan Fox A Year Older & Wiser in Bday Photo Shoot... Still Craving Things That Hurt!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Megan Fox might be another year older ... but don't expect her to stop living on the edge anytime soon - because she says she's chasing anything that can hurt her.

The actress shared photos from a steamy photo shoot ... in which she wears a low-cut brown top and tiny black shorts.

Megan Fox Hot Shots
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Usually, Fox wears a winning smile, too ... but not in this case -- because her mouth is full with what appears to be a lit match.

She captioned the literal flaming hot snaps, "i desire the things which will destroy me in the end" ... adding a little context to the fire hazard.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Together
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Fox is clearly living on the edge as she turns 40 years old ... a milestone birthday she's celebrating without Machine Gun Kelly -- with whom she recently had a falling out.

Remember ... Kelly was trying to tell her how sexy she was after she posted some hot snaps online -- but she didn't want to hear it and ended up blocking him.

Seems Fox is all about toxicity as she celebrates the big 4-0 ... but not when it comes to her ex!