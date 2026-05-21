YUNGBLUD Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark Amid MGK Drama

YUNGBLUD looked happy and unbothered with girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark ahead of his San Diego show ... stepping out together before taking the stage as part of his "YUNGBLUD: Idols World Tour," just days after Machine Gun Kelly stirred up online drama with comments about the singer.

The singer spent some downtime with Jesse before the concert Wednesday afternoon at The Rady Shell ... keeping things low-key while gearing up for another stop on his North American run.

MGK sparked the drama after YUNGBLUD shared a video discussing how "live music has become inaccessible," part of his ongoing push to create more affordable fan experiences through projects like BLUDFEST.

MGK then posted an alleged since-deleted comment criticizing YUNGBLUD over a previously canceled tour and questioning his messaging around ticket prices and mental health. The comment quickly made the rounds online, sparking reactions from fans of both artists.

A rep for YUNGBLUD previously told TMZ ... "Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album."

The rep added ... "He genuinely hasn't got time to engage in any of this but we wish MGK the very best."