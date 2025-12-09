Yungblud Packs On PDA With Jesse Jo Stark After Dinner at Nobu

Yungblud's enjoying his time off after canceling a bunch of upcoming shows ... packing on the PDA with Jesse Jo Stark after a fancy dinner at a sushi joint.

Check out these photos of the British rocker and the singer/actress ... they're kissing after a romantic night at Nobu Los Angeles ... and he's got one hand on her butt as they wait for the valet.

Yungblud and Jesse Jo have been hot and cold since they first started dating back in 2020 ... but it looks like they're going strong here.

The night out comes a few weeks after Yungblud announced he was pulling the plug on the rest of his 2025 tour ... he said he was scrapping all remaining shows after doctors flagged concerning results in his blood and vocal tests.