Yungblud's Times Square Fan Meetup Turns into Pandemonium

Yungblud's music career is looking far better than okay ... because hundreds of screaming fans stopped traffic in NYC for a chance to see the yung rock star.

Yungblud Mania filled Times Square Thursday afternoon after the singer told his Twitter followers to meet him at the corner of 44th and Broadway. They showed up in droves and damn near trampled him when he arrived.

We're told cops had to shut down the surrounding streets -- no small feat in Times freakin' Square!

To the surprise of the fans ... they got to see the release of Yungblud's new music video, which played on the huge MTV screen outside the Viacom building.

YB addressed the crowd to thank them, and at one point during the chaos ... he turned the meetup into a concert atmosphere by crowd surfing. He was still amped up afterward when we got him, but he managed to tell us he's got the best fans in the world.

Hard to argue with the guy when ya see this video.