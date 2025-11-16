Yungblud Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Health Concerns

Yungblud is pumping the brakes on the rest of his 2025 tour ... announcing he's canceling all remaining shows after doctors flagged concerning results in his blood and vocal tests.

The British rocker broke the news on his Instagram Stories Saturday ... revealing he went in for routine testing after getting home from the road, but the results "raised some concerns." He didn't reveal specifics, but said the issues were significant enough that his doctors insist he stop touring immediately.

"I'm so sorry to do this," he wrote ... telling fans his upcoming shows in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City, and across Latin America are officially canceled. Refunds are already being issued, and he even shared a link for fans to sign up for a special gift as a thank you for their support.

Yungblud admitted he usually pushes himself nonstop ... sometimes to the point of running himself into the ground, but says he's been warned this time it could lead to lasting damage if he keeps going.

"It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground," he said. "But this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f**k around."

While the exact health issues weren't disclosed, he promised fans this isn’t the end, just a forced pause. The singer ended the message on a hopeful note, promising he'll be back stronger than ever.