'Sleepaway Camp' Star Jonathan Tiersten Dead at 60

Jonathan Tiersten -- the actor best known for his role in the '80's horror classic "Sleepaway Camp," has died, TMZ has learned.

Tiersten passed away last week at his home in New Jersey, according to his brother, William Tiersten. William tells us the medical examiner is investigating Jonathan's cause of death.

In 1983, Jonathan landed his first film gig with the biggest role of his acting career, playing Ricky Thomas in "Sleepaway Camp." He also appeared in two out of the 4 sequels: "Return to Sleepaway Camp" and "Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor."

Jonathan's passion for blood-splattered horror flicks never ceased, starring in "The Perfect House," "Terror Tales," "Toilet Zombie Baby Strikes Back," and "Time's Up" throughout his career.

For the role of serial killer John Doesy in "The Perfect House," Jonathan snagged 3 best actor awards and was nominated for a fourth at multiple film festivals.

Jonathan was 60.