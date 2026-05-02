'Halloween' Franchise Actor Beau Starr Dead at 81

Beau Starr -- a beloved actor best known for his role in multiple 'Halloween' movies and so much more -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Mike Starr -- Beau's younger brother who is also an actor -- tells TMZ ... Beau passed away on Friday, April 24 in Vancouver, Canada. He says Beau passed peacefully of natural causes.

Mike says his brother was loved by many who knew him ... calling him a "very unique and special." He adds Beau and his other brothers helped raise him alongside his parents, and he was such a tremendous influence on his life.

After several years on the New York Jets practice squad in the late 1960s and two seasons in the Canadian Football League, Beau got his start in the entertainment industry on the show "Bizarre" -- a half-hour sketch comedy show which starred Bob Einstein and featured comedians like Howie Mandel.

He grabbed his first film appearance in the 1982 movie "Hanky Panky" starring Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner ... before appearing as Sheriff Ben Meeker in "Halloween IV" and "Halloween V."

Martin Scorsese fans may recognize Starr for his memorable role as Henry Hill's father in "Goodfellas." Christopher Serrone -- who played young Henry Hill in the movie -- shared a loving tribute to Starr shortly after his passing.

Starr also had a long-running role on "Due South" -- a Canadian crime comedy-drama. He appeared in 66 episodes from 1994 to 1999.

His other credits include movies like "Born on the Fourth of July," "Speed," "Angels in the Infield," "The Cactus Kid," "Cinderella Man" and TV shows such as "Wings," "T.J. Hooker" and "Doc."

Starr's former manager, Timothy Beal, tells us Starr always appreciated his fans -- especially fans of the 'Halloween' franchise. Beal says he always had positive experiences with Starr, and he wishes they had more opportunities to work together.

Starr was 81.