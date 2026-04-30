Country Singer David Allan Coe Dead at 86

Country singer David Allan Coe -- known for his songs "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" and "The Ride" -- has died, TMZ can confirm.

Coe reportedly died Wednesday, with his wife, Kimberly, telling Rolling Stone ... "My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either." She also celebrated him as "one of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time."

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The country singer was known for being an example of a modern outlaw -- unapologetically himself and not worried about being politically correct. He boasted about his convict past and used slurs and racial stereotypes in his songs, though he claimed they were parodies and he wasn't racist. He was also criticized for using the Confederate flag.

Coe's love for music developed when he was incarcerated -- he spent about 2 decades in correctional facilities. He claimed he killed someone in prison, though it's believed to be a fabricated story to enhance his image as an outlaw.

The Ohio native released his debut album, "Penitentiary Blues," in 1970, and his breakout came with 1975's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name," which was dubbed a "perfect country and western song." That was followed by 1976's "Longhaired Redneck." He famously penned Johnny Paycheck's 1977 anthem "Take This Job and Shove It."

He also found mainstream success in the '80s with his 1983 album "Castles in the Sand," which produced his Top 10 single "The Ride." He released "Divorced' in 1984, and the track "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile" charted at No. 2.

Coe's last major studio album was 2006's "Rebel Meets Rebel."

He faced financial troubles in the 2010s -- he pleaded guilty to impeding and obstructing the administration of tax laws in 2015 and was consequently sentenced to 3 years of probation for tax evasion. He was also ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes to the IRS.

Coe was married 6 times and had 5 children. He married Kimberly in 2010.